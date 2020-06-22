Quit Bragging, D-Black and Nhyiraba Kojo are even richer- Praye Tietia tells Shatta Wale

- Advertisement -

Praye Tietia, in an exclusive interview with blogger ZionFelix, has again cautioned controversial Dancehall musician Shatta Wale to quit bragging about his wealth and claiming he is the richest artiste in Ghana.

The veteran artiste pinpointed the likes of D-Black and Nhyiraba Kojo who have leveraged on their success in music to diversify into other businesses as even richer than loudmouth Shatta Wale.

Known from one-time prolific music group Praye, Praye Tietia has been in the music industry for close to 17 years.

Praye Tietia in response to some statements made by Shatta Wale on UTV’s United Showbiz Show with host Nana Ama Mcbrown, in a post on instagram asked the latter to put some respect on the names of predecessors.

On the show, Shatta called Reggie Rockstone and all Hiplife artistes past and present poor.

In his chat with Zionfelix, Praye Tietia explained that his post was in no way an attack on Shatta or for cheap publicity as claimed by some social media people.

According to him, he totally agrees with the self-acclaimed Dancehall King that there are deficiencies in the music industry but thinks Shatta is channeling his message the wrong way.

In his opinion, Shatta who is one of the most influential acts in the country could approach the problem in a more holistic way where artistes could come together and figure out how to fix them.

He mentioned that badmouthing other artistes and belittling their efforts is not the way to go to fix the industry’s problems.

However, Shatta Wale is yet to respond to the veteran musician’s comments.