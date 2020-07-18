I quit school because of Shatta Wale-Natty Lee

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian musician, William Addy, known by his stage as Natty Lee has revealed that he stopped schooling at the university level to do music with Shatta Wale.

According to Natty Lee, who made the “Forgetti” hit song with Shatta Wale among others, although he was an artist on his own, he wanted to be well known in the music industry and improve on his career.

Speaking with Sammy Flex of Zylofon FM on Showbiz Agenda, he asserted that he dropped out of school and began hustling with Shatta Wale though his father insisted he finished his schooling before gazing at a different angle.

“I quit school to join Shatta Wale because of the hits he had started producing. Since I started hustling with him from day one, I knew we could make it happen again” Natty Lee said.

Paying heeds to his father’s advice, he focused more on his education and that eventually brought a gap between him and music.

However, he stated he studied at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) but for time’s sake, he thought it through and joined the Shatta Movement Camp to do music.

Natty Lee stated that his passion for music is on a different level and with determination and enthusiasm, he jumped all odds to form a vital part of the SM Militant group.