R. Kelly’s net worth is now negative $2 million

By RASHAD
R. Kelly Net Worth
Popular American superstar, R. Kelly is being dragged on social media after the news came out that he is currently worth negative 2 million dollars.

According to Celebrity Net Worth who recently updated R. Kelly’s page to list his all overall assets, the musician who is now in prison’s net worth is negative $2 million.

Last year, R Kelly through his court documents told the presiding judge on his case that he owes the American government nearly 2 million dollars in back taxes so he won’t be a flight risk if granted bail.

Even before ‘Surviving R. Kelly’, the musician was struggling on the business side according to reports. The ‘Surviving R Kelly’ campaign led to most streaming platforms taking down his music and several venues refusing to book him for events.

With the ‘Surviving R Kelly’ ragging on, the musician in addition to his struggling finances raked in several thousand if not millions of bills in the legal fees.

As it stands now, R. Kelly is totally broke and his current lawyers might even be working pro bono.

Social media users especially have taken to the various online platforms to lock the musician with many now claiming they are far richer than the musician who used to be worth over 100 million dollars a couple of years ago.

Source:GHPAGE

