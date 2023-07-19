- Advertisement -

Many fans and followers have raised concerns over the incomprehensible transformation of singer Efya Nokturnal which has cast a thick cloud over her talent.

This noticeable change has been attributed to her use and abuse of hard drugs which have seemingly caused detrimental destruction to her life and profession.

Behind closed doors, Efya has allegedly been fighting a quiet battle with drug addiction as she’s reported to smoke several ounces of cannabis as though she’s drinking water.

Noticeably, there has been a decline in the overall performance quality of the Ghanaian singer-songwriter, who has won multi-awards as one of the country’s finest vocalists.

Whiles we are yet to uncover the main problem at hand, some concerned fans appear to have solved the puzzle and come out with some answers.

According to a Twitter user, Ghanaian music group R2Bees should be blamed for Efya’s current state.

He believes the group made up of Mugees and Paedae is responsible for her addiction to drugs which has had a negative impact on her life and profession.

In a tweet, the tweep wrote: “A fine talent like Efya Nokturnal but see what the R22Bees do her”