type here...
GhPageEntertainmentR2Bees set to drop their fourth studio album titled "Back 2 Basics"
Entertainment

R2Bees set to drop their fourth studio album titled “Back 2 Basics”

By Qwame Benedict
R2Bees set to drop their fourth studio album titled
Mugeez and Paedae
- Advertisement -

Tema-based musical duo R2bees has announced the release date for their fourth studio album titled ‘Back To Basics.’

Faisal Hakeem, better known as Omar Sterling, and Rashid Mugeez, aka Mugeez, have been in the music industry for almost ten years and have had back-to-back hits, winning the 2013 VGMA Artiste of the Year award.

The duo announced on Twitter that their second studio album, “Back To Basics,” will be released on November 25, 2021, just in time for the holiday season.

In anticipation of the album’s November 25 release, the group has already released a new single called “EBOSO.”

Omar Sterling aka Paedae posted: “R2BEES 4th studio Album “BACK 2 BASICS”out next week 25th Nov, our new single EBOSO out now”

See screenshot below:

R2BEES

R2Bees often sing and rap in native languages Twi and Pidgin. R2bees is one of the top purveyors of Ghanaian hip pop subgenre hiplife, which mixes rap with sounds of hilife (African pop music) and reggae.

In 2012, R2Bees was featured in Forbes’ list of Top 13 African Celebrities to watch in 2013. R2Bees have had the privilege of performing on the same stage with international musicians such as American R&BÂ singers Mario and J Holiday.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, November 18, 2021
Accra
overcast clouds
85.9 ° F
85.9 °
85.9 °
64 %
1.8mph
87 %
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News