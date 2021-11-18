R2Bees set to drop their fourth studio album titled “Back 2 Basics”

- Advertisement -

Tema-based musical duo R2bees has announced the release date for their fourth studio album titled ‘Back To Basics.’

Faisal Hakeem, better known as Omar Sterling, and Rashid Mugeez, aka Mugeez, have been in the music industry for almost ten years and have had back-to-back hits, winning the 2013 VGMA Artiste of the Year award.

The duo announced on Twitter that their second studio album, “Back To Basics,” will be released on November 25, 2021, just in time for the holiday season.

In anticipation of the album’s November 25 release, the group has already released a new single called “EBOSO.”

Omar Sterling aka Paedae posted: “R2BEES 4th studio Album “BACK 2 BASICS”out next week 25th Nov, our new single EBOSO out now”

R2BEES

R2Bees often sing and rap in native languages Twi and Pidgin. R2bees is one of the top purveyors of Ghanaian hip pop subgenre hiplife, which mixes rap with sounds of hilife (African pop music) and reggae.

In 2012, R2Bees was featured in Forbes’ list of Top 13 African Celebrities to watch in 2013. R2Bees have had the privilege of performing on the same stage with international musicians such as American R&BÂ singers Mario and J Holiday.