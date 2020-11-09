type here...
Rabito Clinic offers free breast screening exercise
Health

Rabito Clinic offers free breast screening exercise

By RASHAD
Rabito Clinic's free breast screening exercise
Rabito Clinic's free breast screening exercise
Ghana’s leading dermatology facility, RABITO CLINIC LIMITED, organized three FREE Breast Screening exercises themed, “Awareness Is Power” across three different locations including their Dansoman branch and new East Legon branch in the month of October 2020.

The events were staged in collaboration with Tell It Moms, Dorothy Hope Foundation Ghana, and Agape House Church, with the overarching aim of increasing awareness of the disease and promoting self-examination among women. Hundreds of women and a few men alike participated in the exercises for the free breast screening.

According to the World Health Organization, breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer among women impacting more than 2.1 million women each year and causing the greatest number of cancer-related deaths.

Early detection plays a pivotal role in optimizing the prognosis of breast cancer; therefore, women are strongly encouraged to partake in events geared towards sensitization for the deadly disease.

Rabito Clinic's free breast screening exercise
Rabito Clinic’s free breast screening exercise

At the screening exercise, the Chief Executive Officer of Rabito Clinic, Karen Hendrickson, reemphasized Rabito’s commitment to women’s health, wellness, and health education, adding that the events were part of Rabito’s Corporate Social Responsibility to make health care affordable and accessible to all.

This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

The lectures and demonstrations were anchored by Jennifer, a highly experienced Oncology Nurse, and Dorothy Amuah, a breast cancer survivor, and the founder of Dorothy Hope Foundation.

Rabito Clinic's free breast screening exercise
Rabito Clinic’s free breast screening exercise

As precautionary measures, participants were thoroughly advised to reduce alcohol intake, smoking, and the use of birth control pills. Further to this, weight control, physical activity, and regular consumption of fruits were recommended as effective lifestyle and dietary habits required for the prevention and management of breast cancer.

For questions or to speak to us about health concerns, please call our East Legon branch on 0559-740-317 or our Dansoman branch on 0245-100-654 for assistance.

Source:GHPAGE

