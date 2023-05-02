Radio and TV job isn’t about getting huge views on Facebook – Nana Yaa Brefo jabs Mcbrown

Nana Yaa Befo has strongly argued that having a huge following on social media doesn’t equate to being exceptional at your job.

According to the veteran radio broadcaster, since most people assume having a huge number of social media followers means one is a top-notch media personal then her fans should also show her the same love they showed McBrown.

Nana Yaa Brefo explained that there’s a vast difference between media and social media.

Going into details, Nana Yaa Brefo submitted that some celebrities have huge numbers on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram etc but they are not peers with some outstanding media personalities we have in the country at the moment.

She simply wrote;

Them talk say Facebook number dey mean a lot, say e dey show say u dey carry the station so why u no dey give me same nos for Facebook or my fans u no dey love me like that or u dey talk say ma b) dam hahahahaha Charlie show me love u dey here plenty

Apparently, the maiden edition of Mcbrown’s lifestyle and entertainment program garnered tens of thousands of live streams across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

The refreshing new studio set coupled with an ecstatic studio audience, unexpected guests and a rapturous crowd gathered outside Media General Premises gave the debut show a befitting unveiling.

Performers including MOG Music, OB Amponsah, DopeNation, Yaw Tog, King Promise, Lasmid among many others passed through to throw their weight behind McBrown on her big day.

