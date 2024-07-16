Radio presenter who bragged about sleeping with his 14-year-old student arrested – Photos

Ghana Police Service has arrested Nana Poku Piesie aka Kwabena who bragged about sleeping with his 14-year-old student at Dormaa Ahenkoro.

In a press statement released by the security outfit, Nana Poku was arrested today, 16th July 2024 for sleeping with a minor.

As communicated to the general public by the police, Nana Poku will aid them in investigations which are currently underway.

A part of the police’s press statement reads;

“The Ghana Police Service today 16th July 2024, arrested suspect, Nana Poku Piesie alias Kwabena, who was seen in a viral video claiming to have had sexual intercourse with a minor.”

Background

In a now trending video, Nana Poku who was seated in the studio of SOMPA FM was filmed talking about karma and how he has had his fair share of it due to his previous bad deeds.

To authenticate his experience, he began narrating how he found himself on the wrong side of the law with a 14-year-old primary school student.

“I had sekz with one 14-year-old a few years ago. Her father is a wealthy man in Dormaa Ahenkro.” he started.

Eager to get his message across, the man resisted attempts by other persons in the studio to quell his obvious self-sabotaging statements from going any further.



"No, let me share my experience!" he said, responding to seeming signals from other panellists, to discontinue the narration of this story.