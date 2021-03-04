Rahim Banda’s 19-year-old girlfriend goes raw in a new Bikini PHOTO

type here...
By Nazir Hamzah
RAHIM-BANDA-&-EMEFA
Girlfriend of young Ghanaian actor Rahim Banda, Janiece Emefa has has moved necks rolling on social media.

The young model flaunted her naturally beauty with a picture in bikini which has kept some social media users amazed.

From the photos Janiece was captured sitting around a swimming pool posing her natural assets to the camera.

Few seconds after she posted the picture, comments started trooping in with divided opinions.

Some of her followers were of the view that the bikini photo she posted may have been tempered with by having some editing.

While others shared opinions that the photo is her real self by showering sweet words on the young model.

