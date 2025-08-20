Ralph curses nurse for saying he beat them and asked them to leave patient and attend to him only

Social media activist, Ralph Saint Williams has reacted to reports that he ordered the nurses at Ridge Hospital to leave all patients and attend to only him.

In a video that went viral following the nurse’s allegations, Ralph stated emphatically that there is no iota of truth in the speculations.

According to Ralph, as a Ghanaian citizen and not a spectator, he only tried to ensure the right thing was being done, however, it ended up the wrong way.

To prove there is no iota of truth in the nurse’s allegations, Ralph stated that he would resort to curses, that way, justice would prevail.

Soon after the video, a picture of Ralph began to flow across social media platforms.

In the viral picture, Ralph was standing at an undisclosed location with a schnapps among others cursing the Ghanaian nurse just as he promised earlier.