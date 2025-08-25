Ralph visits Nogokpo after Ridge nurse sued him

Social media activist, Ralph Saint Williams has resorted to “Nananom” after all plans to deal with a nurse who works at Ridge, Rejoice Tsotsoo Bortei.

To anyone at sea, following the incident that occurred at Ridge Hospital that involved Ralph, the nurse, who happened to be a victim gave a blow-by-blow account of what transpired.

In an interview, the nurse stated that “We explained to him, but then he was like he wouldn’t sit down. Then my in charge told him to get a hospital card, but he asked why he should get a hospital card because his name must be in the system.”

She added that “There he was angry because he was told that it is not done in Ghana and he started insulting us that we don’t want Ghana to progress then he brought out the phone”.

After sharing her side of the story, Rejoice went on to take legal action against the social media activist.

In a writ filed at the High Court, Ms. Bortei is demanding GH? 7 million in damages — GH? 5 million for battery and GH? 2 million for defamation, after she claimed the activist physically attacked her and later published damaging remarks about her on social media.

Well, a picture of Ralph with a spiritualist has surfaced online after he threatened to deal with Rejoice the hard way.

In the viral picture, Ralph is seated with a supposed spiritualist at an undisclosed location.