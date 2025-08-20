type here...
Ralph wanted us to leave everybody in the hospital and attend to him- nurse speaks

By Mzta Churchill

A Ghanaian nurse has given a blow to blow account of what transpired between them and Ralph Saint Williams.

Sharing what transpired, the attacked nurses stated that they were at the hospital when Ralph came, and “We explained to him, but then he was like he wouldn’t sit down. Then my in charge told him to get a hospital card, but he asked why he should get a hospital card because his name must be in the system.”

When told that, the nurse disclosed that Ralph got angry and asked them to leave all the patients there and attend to him first.

“There he was angry because he was told that it is not done in Ghana and he started insulting us that we don’t want Ghana to progress then he brought out the phone”, she revealed.

The nurse disclosed that “But initially I did a pressure dressing for him. His finger which he said was bleeding, had bled and the blood had dried. So I just had to put a gauze on it so that we reassure him but he wasn’t happy about that. So he took off the dressing that I did for him then I approached him and told him that I had done a dressing for you so be patient”.

According to the nurse, when Ralph was told there were other important patients to attend to “he asked us to leave you”.

