Speaker of parliament finally comes clean on who Ramatu Bawumia is

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin for the second time mentioned the name of Ramatu who has been associated with the vice president of Ghana as his alleged second wife.

During the State of the Nation Address delivered by President Akufo-Addo in Accra on tuesday, the NDC parliamentarians demanded to see Ramatu Bawumia after the Speaker acknowledged the present Samira Bawumia.

It will be recalled during the inauguration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President of the Republic on January 7th 2021, the speaker of parliament introduced Samira Bawumia as Ramatu Bawumia.

According to the speaker of parliament he had the name Ramatu Bawumia on the programme brochure .

Since after the inauguration, many people have alleged Ramatu to be a second wife of of the vice president Dr Bawumia.

During Yesterday’s program, the speaker of parliament had to come in with clarity after the minority were chanting the name of Ramatu Bawumia.

The speaker of parliament in his response to the Ramatu Bawumia chants said he don’t know anyone who has a girlfriend called Ramatu Bawumia.

Honorable members, I don’t know which of you has a girlfriend called Ramatu but we don’t have any dignitary here called Ramatu,” He noted.