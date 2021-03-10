type here...
GhPage News Speaker of parliament finally comes clean on who Ramatu Bawumia is
News

Speaker of parliament finally comes clean on who Ramatu Bawumia is

By Nazir Hamzah
- Advertisement -

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin for the second time mentioned the name of Ramatu who has been associated with the vice president of Ghana as his alleged second wife.

During the State of the Nation Address delivered by President Akufo-Addo in Accra on tuesday, the NDC parliamentarians demanded to see Ramatu Bawumia after the Speaker acknowledged the present Samira Bawumia.

It will be recalled during the  inauguration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President of the Republic on January 7th 2021, the speaker of parliament introduced Samira Bawumia as Ramatu Bawumia.

According to the speaker of parliament he had the name Ramatu Bawumia on the programme brochure.

Since after the inauguration, many people have alleged Ramatu to be a second wife of of the vice president Dr Bawumia.

During Yesterday’s program, the speaker of parliament had to come in with clarity after the minority were chanting the name of Ramatu Bawumia.

The speaker of parliament in his response to the Ramatu Bawumia chants said he don’t know anyone who has a girlfriend called Ramatu Bawumia.

Honorable members, I don’t know which of you has a girlfriend called Ramatu but we don’t have any dignitary here called Ramatu,” He noted.

Source:GHPAGE.COM

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
66 %
4.2mph
57 %
Wed
87 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
87 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News