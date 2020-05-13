- Advertisement -

One of the fastest rising Hiplife/Highlife artists in the Ghana music industry, Ramiforson born Rhaman Forson has finally released the much-awaited banger.

Ramiforson calls this one “Ohemaa” and it’s a heart touching song. Ramiforson narrated a true-life story in this hit song. Ohemaa is produced by Lweyz.

Ramiforson “Ohemaa”

SEE ALSO: Fameye shares a very bad wet dream experience

The Ghanaian artist revealed his girlfriend left him painfully with the flimsy explanation that she can’t sit around for him to hit one day.

“She left me in the middle of the road because I was finding my feet in life. Recounting this bitter experience, I thought of putting it into a song so that others will also learn from this”, Ramforson told Ghpage in an exclusive interview.

No long talk listen and own load Ramiforson “Ohemaa” below

Ramiforson started his music career in 2004 whilst in school. He attended St. Paul’s Catholic JSS in Mankessim where he was born and raised, Takoradi Technical Institute and Cape Coast Technical Institute where he studied Electrical,

He has worked with Big Gee Studio at Cape Coast in 2007, Leakage Beatz and now working with Lweyz Beatz. He has worked with Nigerian based Ghanaian Dancehall Artiste, East, Ghanaian Accra based Takoradi Rapper, Rap Commanda.

SEE ALSO: Bisa Kdei didn’t mean to attack the whole media -Nukre

Ramiforson is inspired by heavyweights in the music industry like Obrafour, Kofi Kinaata, Kwabena Kwabena, Oheneba Kissi, Samuel Owusu, and others.

Follow Ramiforson on his social media handles. On Facebook: Ramiforson, Instagram/Twitter: @ramiforson