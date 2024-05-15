type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentRap Fada is not worth my attention, he is a kid- Strongman...
Entertainment

Rap Fada is not worth my attention, he is a kid- Strongman fires

By Musah Abdul

Ghanaian rapper and master of diss songs, Strongman has finally replied to his colleague rapper, Rap Fada.

This comes after Rap Fada constantly and continuously on numerous platforms called out Strongman for being ungrateful.

Rap Fada speaking with Mc Porfolio in an interview on BKC Network labeled Strongman an ungrateful being, saying he was there for the rapper when no one else was around.

Rap Fada claimed even though Strongman was naturally talented, he nurtured his talent, making him the Strongman he is now.

Reacting to Rap Fada’s numerous attacks on him in an interview on Angel FM which Ghpage.com monitored, Strongman said Rap Fada has an untutored mind.

Strongman claims he has heard everything Rap Fada has heard about him on several platforms but he chose to keep mute.

According to Strongman, Rap Fada is not worth his attention, because even though grown, acts like a toddler.

“I think he is still young in the business. For someone who got one hit song after 20 years of doing music he is not worth my attention”, the musician said.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:Ghpage

TODAY

Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Accra
light rain
90 ° F
90 °
90 °
70 %
2.9mph
20 %
Wed
88 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe