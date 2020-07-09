Ghana’s controversial relationship and marriage Counsellor George Lutterodt has once again got social media buzzing after another passing another comment about rape victims.

According to the Counselor Lutterodt, people who are raped don’t endure pain throughout the whole period because it lways get to a time when the start to enjoy themselves in the act.

In a video sighted on social media, he is heard saying “Anytime the act begins, you’re not ready for it, but during the act, you consent to it.”

When asked why victims report rape cases then, he stated again that there’s a law that sex is supposed to be consensual, therefore once it’s forced, it needs to be reported.

Watch the video below:

When the host and other panelist on the show disagreed with him, he disclosed that research from most individual rape victims proves that in the end they not only enjoy the act but end up having sexual relationships with the rapist.

Actress Ama K Abrebrese after chancing upon the video and listening to the comment from Lutterodt reacted to it describing him as a rape apologist.

She posted:

“Every Rape Victim Enjoys the Act” This is a quote from a self-professed ‘counsellor’ George Lutterodt from Ghana on a tv show yesterday. He goes on to say that rape victims enjoy being raped regardless of their unwillingness in the beginning of an act of rape.

Something that any real professional counsellor and an expert will discredit. This is highly irresponsible and very dangerous rhetoric that fuels sexual violence and rape culture. He claims he has spoken to ‘many rape victims’ and his assertions are based on that. Despicable.

This man Lutterot is a rape apologist simple. One of the worse I have seen because he masquerades with the title of ‘counsellor’ to essentially justify and normalise rape culture with a reprehensible statement that ‘all victims of rape enjoy the act’.

This perpetuates victim-blaming and trivialises what rape survivors go through. His comments are deplorable, especially at a time in Ghana, and beyond when so many people are advocating for victims of rape and sexual assault in their fight for justice.

PS. I don’t know who the other gentleman in the video is, but I applaud him for countering the assertions made by that man. Any media house that continues to give this man a platform to spew such misinformation is culpable”.