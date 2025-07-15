type here...
Rapper Azealia Banks accuses Conor McGregor of sexual harrasement

And posts his private photos showing his joystick online

Conor McGregor

American rapper, Azealia Banks has levelled a set of wild allegations against former UFC fighter Conor McGregor.

On July 14, 2025, she posted gory screenshots on social media claiming Conor McGregor forwarded her naked images without her permission.

In a now-deleted tweet, Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sending unsolicited photos and threats

Conor McGregor - GhPage
F


She claimed the former UFC fighter sent her disturbing nude selfies via direct messages.

One of the images, which quickly spread across the internet, reportedly showed Conor McGregor posing with a dumbbell and included the caption “Lifting weights,” followed by a threatening message: “Don’t be a rat cos all rats get.”

Conor McGregor

The 34 year old woman further criticised McGregor’s ambitions to enter politics, mocking his recent public statements about potentially running for president of Ireland.

“Honey… ain’t u trying to be the president of Ireland? What is it giving fam?

