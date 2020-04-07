- Advertisement -
Home Entertainment I’m the only rapper that can battle Sarkodie – Patapaa

I’m the only rapper that can battle Sarkodie – Patapaa

By
Qwame Benedict
-
Sarkodie-and-Patapaa
I'm the only rapper that can battle Sarkodie - Patapaa

Agona Swedru based hiplife artiste Patapaa Amisty after listening to Sarkodie’s latest diss song titled ‘Sub-Zero’ is of the firm belief that he is the only artiste in Ghana that can win a battle against the rapper.

Yesterday, Sarkodie once again took social media by storm after he dropped a diss song some few hours after rapper Asem threw subliminal shots at him in a freestyle.

In the diss track, Sarkodie as we already know bragged about a lot of things including describing himself as the new Jesus.

Also Read: Sarkodie shreds Asem into pieces with ‘Sub-Zero’ diss track

View this post on Instagram

Patapaa Amisty

A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv) on

One corner hitmaker Patapaa who doesn’t agree with some of the lines in the song took to his social media page and make a declaration that from the way things are going, he believes he is the only person that can ‘murder’ King Sarkodie.

He posted: “I’m the only rapper that can compete with Sarkodie”.

Also Read: Sarkodie responds to King of Accra’s tweet describing him as ungrateful

See screenshot

- Advertisement -

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

SUBSCRIBE
SOURCEGhpage.com
Qwame Benedict
https://www.ghpage.com/
Qwame is currently a student of the University of Ghana where he is pursuing a degree in Public Administration. He is a delighted Staff at Ghpage gratefully working hard to cause a change in the world. Loves to read, play football, video games, and researching at his spare time.

RELATED STORIES

- Advertisement -
© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved.
#1 place for Ghana News