Rapper Gambo gifts Ayitey Powers GHS1,000 hearing his sad story

By Kweku Derrick
Hip Hop rapper Gambo extended a generous hand to Ayittey Powers after the latter shared his encounter with the late Nigerian preacher, Prophet TB Joshua.

A few days ago, Ayittey Powers was seen in a viral video mourning the death of the founder of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

The two personalities met in the studios of Okay FM for an interview where the boxer elaborated on his relationship with the late man of God and why he was bitter about his death.

While Gambo waited for his turn, he keenly listened to Ayittey Powers narration.

He said the story gave him goosebumps while listening and was touched to give Ayittey Power’s a cash gift of GHC 1,000.

Ayittey Powers expressed his gratitude to Gambo as he received the money.

He was, however, quick to indicate that he was not surprised by the musician’s gesture because his story is so sad that it gets people crying every time he shares it.

Source:GHPage

