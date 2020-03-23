Rapper-Iceberg-Slim-finally-reveals-why-he-cheated-on-ex-girlfriend-Juliet-Ibrahim

- Advertisement -

Nigerian rapper, Iceberg Slim has finally revealed the reason he cheated on his beautiful ex-girlfriend, actress Juliet Ibrahim.

He disclosed that he was looking for something he knew he didn’t have in himself. Probably he was looking forward to finding his true self, this he said ended him seeking emotional comfort elsewhere.

He wrote: “I was looking for something that I did not know I had in myself. I got to a point where I was not sure if I truly loved myself and I ended up seeking emotional comfort elsewhere“

The rapper made this revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Instagram where one of his fans quizzed ” Why did you cheat?” hence his disclosure.

In former times these two were the talk of the town on all social media platforms. Their beautiful relationship hit the rocks after it was reported that Iceberg Slim was caught red-handed by Juliet Ibrahim cheating on her with a different lady

The above mentioned was the core reason for their break up.