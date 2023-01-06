- Advertisement -

American comedian Dave Chapelle has disclosed that multi-award-winning HipHop superstar Jay Z has investments in properties in Ghana.

Chapelle spoke at an event in Ghana on Thursday where he revealed the rapper showed him pictures of the said properties recently when he told him about his visit to Ghana.

Entertainment journalist Olele Salvador, who was at the event held at the University of Ghana ahead of the Black Star Line concert posted the revelation in a tweet.

His wrote: “Two big revelations made at the session with Dave Chapelle: 1. Multiple Grammy award-winning HipHop rapper, Jay Z has properties in Ghana, according to Dave Chapelle.

“Jay Z showed him pictures of the properties when he hit him up to come to Ghana together,” he quoted the comic as saying.

Chapelle has been in Ghana since January 3. He is expected to perform at the much anticipated Black Star Line Festival slated for January 6, 2023, at the Black Star Square in Accra.

The event is part of activities marking the Black Star Line Festival put together by Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa.