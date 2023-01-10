Multi-lingual Ghanaian female emcee Lousika has been crowned queen mother of Manso Nkwanta in the Ashanti Region.

News of her enstoolment went rife after photos from the ceremony hit the internet.

The popular businesswoman and musician was conferred with the stool name, Nana Nyarko Aboraa Sika in a beautiful traditional ceremony.

Pictures from the event have been widely shared across social media and fans are reacting to them as many well-wishers have sent out their congratulatory messages.

Lousika, who is a mother of two, is the granddaughter of the late Omanhemaa of Manso Nkwanta, Nana Nyarko Aboraa II.

The Paris-born rapper who went on a long hiatus from the music is famed for songs like ‘Hands Up’ featuring hiplife artist Cabum and ‘Opampam’ featuring Shatta Wale.

In addition to her lyricism and versatility, she also happens to flow in four languages, French, Twi, English and Spanish, switching effortlessly from one to the other within the same track.