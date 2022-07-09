type here...
GhPageEntertainmentRapper M.I Abaga announces plans to change stage name
Entertainment

Rapper M.I Abaga announces plans to change stage name

By Kweku Derrick
M.I Abaga
M.I Abaga
Nigerian musician Jude Lemfani Abaga has announced plans to retire his stage name M.I Abaga as he prepares to release a new album.

The award-winning rapper made the announcement via his verified social media pages Thursday.

He told fans he will perform as M.I Abaga for the last time at a concert dubbed “The Vibe” on July 10, celebrating his 15-year-long legacy “as Africa’s greatest rapper”.

He noted that his forthcoming album goes “hard” and it is only right that he unveils the new project using a name that befits it. 

He wrote: “After over 15 years as mister incredible, I will be retiring the name “MI Abaga” and taking on a new name for my new project because, my new album hard af and it deserves a new name”

“My final act as MI will be a performance at The Vibe on the 10th of July, where I will celebrate my legacy as Africa’s greatest rapper.”

Titled, The Guy, the upcoming album is slated for release in August.

The announcement comes shortly after the release of his collaborative album project with A-Q, Blaqbones titled, The Lamb is Back.

    Source:GHPage

