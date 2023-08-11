Rapper Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in jail for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

- Advertisement -

Canadian rapper, Tory Lanez has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting his ex-lover and hip hop star Megan Thee Stallion.

The 31-year-old begged the judge to not send him to jail in an LA courtroom on Tuesday. He shot Megan in the feet during a drunken argument after a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s house in 2020 – that also involved Megan’s assistant Kelsey Harris.

At his sentencing today, convicted Canadian musician Lanez said that victim Megan is ‘someone I still care for dearly to this day’ despite the outcome.

Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, said about the shooting that put him behind bars for a decade: ‘I said some very immature things that I shouldn’t have said.

‘I revealed some secrets I shouldn’t have revealed.’

The sentence brings an end to a dramatic trial that created a cultural firestorm in the hip-hop community.

The rapper, wearing a black skull cap, was handcuffed in his orange prison overalls as Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford handed down the sentence.

The judge denied the probation that Lanez’s defense had been asking for. Before being given 10 years, Lanez begged the judge not to send him to jail.

In a 15-minute address, the musician said: ‘Give me some sort of alternative that is not prison. I can be a much better man in my community.

‘I’m not standing before you as a celebrity. I stand her as a genuine person who wants a chance. My child needs me – I want to better myself.

I want a chance to show the world that the man you see here today is not the real me.

‘I’m not expecting preferential treatment. But, your honor I’m genuinely asking you with my heart to put me to the test, to give me an opportunity.

‘There have been these misconceptions about me being this monster, of not having remorse.