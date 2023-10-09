Rare footage of the lifeless body of the owner of Kikibees leaves Ghanaians teary – Watch

- Advertisement -

Famed Ghanaian businessman simply known as Mr Ben, owner of Kikibees was murdered in cold blood yesterday.

The deceased reportedly arrived in the country from Amsterdam in the Netherlands Saturday night, only to be murdered a few hours after spending some quality time inside his lounge

According to first reports, Ben was attacked on his way home after spending some time with his friends at his lounge – the Noire Shisha Lounge in East Legon – during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Controversial socialite Ibrah One spoke about Ben’s murder, alleging the murder was over a business transaction gone wrong.



“The owner of Kikibees was shot dead as a result of his involvement in a coercive business transaction and snitching,” Ibrah one alleged.

The issue stunned netizens especially after a video of Ben’s last moments surfaced online.

However, a new report that has made it into the headlines alleges that Mr Ben was stabbed inside his girlfriend’s room.

It has been alleged that Mr Ben went to his girlfriend’s place unannounced and met his untimely death in the process.

In a new sad video that’s currently circulating on social media, Mr Ben’s lifeless body can be seen with s deep cut at his abdomen.

It’s believed that the cut is from a knife.

Watch the video below to know more…

