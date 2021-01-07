Rare moment when Ursula Owusu was caught on camera sitting on a male NDC’s laps in parliament

- Advertisement -

The drama at the Parliament house a few hours to the end of the seventh parliament has got people talking and asking questions.

The Members of parliament were supposed to be gathered at the parliament house for the dissolution of the 7th Parliament to make way for the 8th parliament.

Members of the National Democratic Congress who arrived at the venue 25mins clear ahead of the members of the New Patriotic Party and decided to occupy the majority side of parliament.

When the NPP MPs arrived at the chamber they had no option than to occupy the minority side but some of them refused to sit at that side and an example is Hon. Ursula Owusu.

Ursula Owusu who is the Minister of Communications and the MP-elect for Ablekuma West constituency decided to rather sit on the laps of some NDC MP’s.

See photo below: