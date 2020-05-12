LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Rare photos and video of Dr Osei Kwame Despite's beautiful wife pops up online
Source:GHPAGE
Lifestyle

Rare photos and video of Dr Osei Kwame Despite’s beautiful wife pops up online

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Rare photos and video of Dr Osei Kwame Despite's beautiful wife pops up online
Rare photos and video of Dr Osei Kwame Despite’s beautiful wife pops up online
Ghanaian business magnate, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, is one of the most respected rich men in the country right now.

The distinguished Ghanaian millionaire is a family man and can boast of more than five beautiful children.

There is a popular saying that “behind every successful man there is a woman”; looking at how rich and successful Despite is, one may wish to know that woman who has given her all to support him.

In Ghpage.com’s quest to find out who is the engine behind the business man’s drive to succeed in all his dealing has come out with the answer.

We’ve come across rare photos and video of Dr Osei Kwame Despite’s beautiful wife known to the public as Aunty Ewurama.

VIDEO OF DESPITE’S BEAUTIFUL WIFE:

The beautiful woman appeared online on Mother’s Day when one of her children shared her photos to celebrate her.

It is not known yet to the media when it comes to how many children she has with the Ghanaian millionaire and how long they have been together

SEE PHOTOS OF THE BEAUTIFUL WIFE OF DESPITE;

The photos and video after it surfaced online have some social media users raving as it’s the first time seeing her online because Despite has maintained a high level of privacy around his family, wives and children.

