Rare throwback photo of Gloria Sarfo causes massive stir on social media

One of the female personalities who has carved a long niche for herself in the Ghanaian Entertainment Industry is actress Gloria Osei Sarfo.

She undoubtedly is one of the very popular and most adored screen goddess (actress) of our time. You can’t just argue that’s the plain truth.

The multi-talented award-winning actress has shared a rare throwback photo of herself on social media that is already causing a massive stir online.

The throwback photo can be likened to the current trend on Twitter, the before and after Benin ‘craze’. The photo shared gives one the hope of also breaking through.

You are yearning to see the photo right?, Relax, before that, hold your breath make sure you don’t laugh out loud because the photo below will blow your mind.

See the throwback photo of Gloria Sarfo Ghpage News has chanced on;

Throwback picture of Gloria Sarfo

In fact, God is good. See total transformation within a few years of focusing on her goal. Gloria Sarfo sharing her post wrote some very motivational words to also uplift her fans to do more. It is possible.

It’s a Saturday, Can I INSPIRE YOU?? On the left is me first year(FORM 1 STUDENT) in Senior High School (GHANA SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, GHANASS, KOFORIDUA).

And on the right is God’s TRANSFORMATION(After 22 years)???????? A little story though, the first Picture was actually our first photo shoot, second term in form one(Yes, i had some hyEE Waga friends bi eeehn??????, but I remember I gave almost everyone some costume during the shoot?, yes I had planned for it paa, like I do now, I will pack luggage to every production set???????)

Please be INSPIRED, God will journey along with, you only NEED to ALLOW Him LEAD the WAY??