Rare video of Ibrahim Mahama’s daughter Nafi

Celebrated Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama made headlines on Monday, July 7, 2025, as he appeared in public with his daughter, Nafi Mahama, during the official signing ceremony for his company’s acquisition of the Black Volta Gold project.

The high-profile event which was held in Accra marked a significant milestone for Mahama’s firm, Engineers and Planners, which secured a $100 million facility from the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) to acquire the strategic mining asset.

Present at the signing were industry titans and political figures, including revered statesman and Mahama’s mentor, Sir Samuel Esson Jonah, CEO of Ghana Gold, Bod Sammy Gyamfi, Madam Angela List, Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame A-Plus, and Citi FM’s Bernard Avle.

The appearance of Ibrahim Mahama’s daughter, Nafi Mahama, added a personal touch to the landmark occasion.

Nafi wore a black custom-branded Dzata Cement Lacoste, at the event, stood out with her poise and quiet elegance.

She warmly embraced her father upon arrival and later mingled with key attendees, sharing smiles and taking part in a post-event photoshoot.

In a video shared by blogger GH Hyper, Nafi was seen sharing a heartfelt embrace with Sir Sam Jonah, whose speech at the ceremony praised the acquisition as “a long overdue breakthrough and a powerful symbol of what is possible when vision meets courage and ambition meets execution.”

Speaking to the press, Ibrahim Mahama expressed his gratitude to stakeholders and reaffirmed his commitment to growing Ghana’s mining sector through responsible and impactful investment.

“This is not just a deal, but a national development milestone,” Mahama noted. “It’s a step toward industrial sovereignty and job creation.”

