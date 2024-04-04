Video of Serwaa Amihere at Henry Fitz’s Wedding Reception Surfaces [WATCH]

- Advertisement -

In the heat of the viral bedroom video of married man Henry Fitz and single and ‘mingling’ Serwaa Amihere, comes an old video that has surfaced.

The video notices Serwaa Amihere at the wedding reception themed #HenDee19. This particular wedding that came off on July 27th 2019 took the number 1 trending spot on social media.

It was the talk-about wedding that year as the glitz, glamour and opulence on display that day was mindblowing. The event took place at Royal Senchi.

The wedding was between Henry, known on social media as Lil Henry Fitz and Dela, also known by the social media name Mrz Fitz.

The nuptial which took place at the plush Royal Senchi, saw award-winning TV star Nana Aba Anamoah and colleague Serwaa Amihere in attendance.

Song performances also came from the likes of award-winning stars Kwabena Kwabena and Kwesi Arthur, Kofi Mole and Nigerian star, Brymo among others.

The weekend-long wedding fiesta saw guests being treated to boat cruises on Lake Bosomtwe, an all-you-can-eat expensive buffet and serenaded with live band music on Sunday.

Award-winning make-up artist Reggies_makeovers who won the Makeup Artist of the Year 2019, took care of the makeup needs of Dela, the bride.

A touch of class was added to the arrival of the bridal train as the couple opted for chariots to convey them to the wedding grounds.

The huge team of groomsmen and bridesmaids showed off their dancing skills and money power as they splashed wads of cash on the couple on the dancefloor.

As the celebration was ongoing in the packed makeshift venue at Royal Senchi, the groom, Henry, pulled a surprise by gifting his wife a brand new 2018 Maserati car for sticking with him in the times that he had nothing.

The conversation rising about the over-year video is that Serwaa Amihere was at the reception to catch Henry’s attention to get him to go pants down with her.

