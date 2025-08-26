Ras Kooko drops a spanking new song dubbed “Azaa Sofo”

Ghanaian musician Richard Nana Opoku, popularly known as Ras Kooko, is making waves with his new single “Azaa Sofo.”

Known for his masterful blend of Highlife and HipLife, the Tarkwa-based artist has garnered a loyal following across all age groups thanks to his exceptional songwriting and soulful voice.

After two decades in the music industry, Ras Kooko continues to prove his lyrical prowess.

His ability to craft compelling narratives and evergreen lyrics has captivated audiences both in Ghana and abroad.

“Azaa Sofo” is no exception, and it features fellow artists Kweku Seed and Africa.

The song being a classic tune resonates with listeners and solidifies Ras Kooko’s place in the contemporary music scene.

This latest hit is a testament to Ras Kooko’s enduring talent and his ability to stay relevant in an ever-evolving industry.

With “Azaa Sofo,” he is not just releasing a new song; he is reinforcing the timeless appeal of the Hiplife genre for a new generation of music lovers.

https://youtube.com/@officialraskoko?si=a-k4HX2z2U5qrd3H