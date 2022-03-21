- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall artist Kojo Kurankye popularly known as Ras Kuuku has slammed the organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards over Joe Mettle’s nomination in the Artist of the Year category.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, Ras Kuuku stated that Joe Mettle does not deserve to be nominated in the Artist of the Year category.

According to the ‘Me Mpaebo’ hitmaker, Fameye deserved to be in that category because he worked harder than Joe Mettle.

He quizzed if the award scheme belongs to the gospel artiste and why Fameye was not nominated in the category.

“All the music fans and lovers want to know what Joe Mettle did to be nominated in the Artist of the Year category. Just like when he won Artiste of the Year years ago, I never knew him until he won it at that time.

It’s a fact that Joe Mettle did nothing last year but I know if he works harder, next year he is going to be the MUSIGA president. I am complaining because when I saw Artiste of the Year and I saw Joe Mettle without Fameye I was surprised.

Which of Joe Mettle’s songs can be compared to Fameye’s Praise? Joe Mettle is a good composer but the truth is what did he do to win that? Joe Mettle to be in the Artiste of the Year category is an insult to all the artiste in Ghana because he did nothing”, Ras Kuuku asserted.

The organisers of the 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards announced the nominees of the various categories.

The nominees for the Artiste of the Year included Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Sarkodie, Kidi, Black Sherif and Joe Mettle