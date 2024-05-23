type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentRas Kuuku takes on Kofi Kinaata; expresses deep disappointment in him
Entertainment

Ras Kuuku takes on Kofi Kinaata; expresses deep disappointment in him

By Mr. Tabernacle

Reggae artist Ras Kuuku has expressed his disappointment in Kofi Kinaata for removing his verse from the song “Effiekuma Love.”

According to Ras Kuuku, he originally had a verse on the song, but after he recorded his part, Kofi Kinaata removed it and re-recorded the song.

“This song ‘Effiekuma Love’ I was on. I did my verse on that song,” Ras Kuuku stated.

Asked by Andy Dosty why his verse was removed, Ras Kuuku replied, “I don’t know, I don’t know and I don’t want to.

In 2020, the same song but after I did it, he went to sing it again. People are doing things to me in this industry but I don’t talk. But one day, one day. I don’t mean any harm.”

“The first one he did, the voice was thick, so I gave him the lighter voice. After listening to mine, he sang it again. When the song was released, they came begging, saying they didn’t come for the data and all.” He added,

Despite feeling worried, Ras Kuuku emphasized that he holds no grudge against Kofi Kinaata, saying, “I was worried, but you know Kofi is my brother, so I just kept it cool.

I don’t have an issue with him, just that I had a song with him, and he took my verse from it.”

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHPAGE

TODAY

Thursday, May 23, 2024
Accra
few clouds
88.2 ° F
88.2 °
88.2 °
66 %
3.2mph
20 %
Thu
87 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways