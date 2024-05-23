Ras Kuuku takes on Kofi Kinaata; expresses deep disappointment in him

Reggae artist Ras Kuuku has expressed his disappointment in Kofi Kinaata for removing his verse from the song “Effiekuma Love.”

According to Ras Kuuku, he originally had a verse on the song, but after he recorded his part, Kofi Kinaata removed it and re-recorded the song.

“This song ‘Effiekuma Love’ I was on. I did my verse on that song,” Ras Kuuku stated.

Asked by Andy Dosty why his verse was removed, Ras Kuuku replied, “I don’t know, I don’t know and I don’t want to.

In 2020, the same song but after I did it, he went to sing it again. People are doing things to me in this industry but I don’t talk. But one day, one day. I don’t mean any harm.”

“The first one he did, the voice was thick, so I gave him the lighter voice. After listening to mine, he sang it again. When the song was released, they came begging, saying they didn’t come for the data and all.” He added,

Despite feeling worried, Ras Kuuku emphasized that he holds no grudge against Kofi Kinaata, saying, “I was worried, but you know Kofi is my brother, so I just kept it cool.

I don’t have an issue with him, just that I had a song with him, and he took my verse from it.”