There is nothing wrong marrying your cousin – Dagomba man Ras Mubarak defends men

- Advertisement -

Former Member of Parliament ( MP ) for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak has stated in an interview that there is nothing wrong with marrying your cousin.

Ras Mubarak speaking in an interview with Nana Aba Anamoah revealed that his first wife Rasheeda is his cousin but they got married and reckons there is absolutely nothing wrong with that.

Ras Mubarak who is a nephew to the member of parliament Honorable Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak but got married to Muntaka’s daughter, Rasheeda.

Host of the program Nana Aba Anamoah was highly shocked upon hearing this from the former member of parliament and quizzed him whether or not it can be described as incest.

Ras Mubarak in his response said, marrying your cousin can never be an incest and noted that the only time it can be an incest is when you are marrying your blood sibling.

“My goodness, thats no incest. Incest is when you are marrying your direct siblings. He replied.