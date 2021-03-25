type here...
GhPage News There is nothing wrong marrying your cousin - Dagomba man Ras Mubarak...
News

There is nothing wrong marrying your cousin – Dagomba man Ras Mubarak defends men

By Nazir Hamzah
- Advertisement -

Former Member of Parliament ( MP ) for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak has stated in an interview that there is nothing wrong with marrying your cousin.

Ras Mubarak speaking in an interview with Nana Aba Anamoah revealed that his first wife Rasheeda is his cousin but they got married and reckons there is absolutely nothing wrong with that.

Ras Mubarak who is a nephew to the member of parliament Honorable Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak but got married to Muntaka’s daughter, Rasheeda.

Host of the program Nana Aba Anamoah was highly shocked upon hearing this from the former member of parliament and quizzed him whether or not it can be described as incest.

Ras Mubarak in his response said, marrying your cousin can never be an incest and noted that the only time it can be an incest is when you are marrying your blood sibling.

“My goodness, thats no incest. Incest is when you are marrying your direct siblings. He replied.

Source:GHPAGE.COM

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, March 25, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
66 %
3.5mph
40 %
Thu
85 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News