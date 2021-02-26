My girlfriend left me because I did not have money – Ras Nene

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Comedian Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi widely known as Ras Nene has opened about his past relationship with his ex girlfriend and how they broke up.

The funny actor who in recent times has doubled shot up to fame because of his interesting skits revealed his former girlfriend who he has a baby with actually left him because of money matters.

Ras Nene Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix disclosed that though he is not married, he has a kid who is 13 years old who is currently living with her mother, his baby mama.

He divulged that he is no more living with the baby mama of his daughter though he really loved her during his relationship days with her.

Ras Nene Opened up as to why the beautiful relationship had end with his baby mama. He said at that time he was really struggling with life an as a matter of fact his finances was not good.

According him, due to the fact that things were not going on well, his then girlfriend thought he can’t help help her so she decided to leave which got them separated.

This situation is very common with life in general. The very few women who have patience with life and with their men are scarce in this part of the world. However if Ras NeNe still loves his baby mama, we will be glad to see them back at this peak of the career of the actor