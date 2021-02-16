Ras Neene praised for rescuing Kumawood

- Advertisement -

Ghanaians have showered praises on comic actor Ras Nenee aka Likee for his tremendous effort of keeping up the Kumawood comedy industry glowing.

Without any slightest shake of doubt, he is currently the king of skits in the nation as he continues to bring excitement on face of Ghanaians living in Ghana and abroad.

In recent years after the Kumaswood movie industry took a nose dive, he has held the mantle together with his other colleagues who are also still in the business releasing these short films.

Most Kumawood directors, producers, actors and actresses have shared varied opinions as to the cause of the downfall of what used to be a very vibrant industry.

Many have opined Dumsur as a major cause while others say the rebuilding of the Kejetia market disconnected the bridge between marketers and film producers which contributed to the downfall.

Others too are of the opinion that the influx of android phones in Ghana contributed heavily to the the fall because people who were using these android phones begun to stream and watch movies with their phones which affected the patronage of the CD.

Many actors and actors then moved to Youtube and other video platforms to showcase their talents and Ras Nenee is an example.

Today on social media and on the streets, households, offices etc he’s been widely celebrated for his role in bringing some shine on to local movies.

Ras Neene started his movie career with a peculiar character as an antagonist, to directors not knowing he had another hidden talent of comedy.