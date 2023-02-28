type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsRas Nene speaks for the first time after baby's death
News

Ras Nene speaks for the first time after baby’s death

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

Ras Nene has taken to his official Instagram page to pour his heart out following the death of his 3-months old baby.

READ ALSO: Ras Nene’s 3-months-old baby dead

The actor shared Fameye’s latest song he released in the wake of Atsu’s sudden death titled Questions to communicate his feelings at the moment.

He captioned the video “Hmm @fameye_music Nipa w? baabi k? oo. Nipa Ns? hwee ?”

The caption which translates that human beings are nothing and have a place to journey to expresses the words of Ras Nene as mourns his child.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE SCREENSHOT OF HIS POST ON INSTAGRAM

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ ALSO: First Video of Ras Nene after the sad news of child’s painful and sudden death

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, February 28, 2023
    Accra
    clear sky
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    70 %
    4.2mph
    0 %
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News