Ras Nene has taken to his official Instagram page to pour his heart out following the death of his 3-months old baby.

The actor shared Fameye’s latest song he released in the wake of Atsu’s sudden death titled Questions to communicate his feelings at the moment.

He captioned the video “Hmm @fameye_music Nipa w? baabi k? oo. Nipa Ns? hwee ?”

The caption which translates that human beings are nothing and have a place to journey to expresses the words of Ras Nene as mourns his child.

