Rashad calls for the immediate sack of the Greater Accra Regional Minister

GhPage’s Rashad has called on President Mahama to immediately sack the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo.

Rashad’s call for his immediate sack follows her support for the calls to change the long-standing Akwaaba at the Kotoka International airport to Obaake which is the Ga equivalent of “welcome”

The push, largely originating from Ga indigenes active on social media, argues that the Ga-Dangme language has been sidelined in critical tourist locations despite Ga communities’ historical ownership of the lands on which many iconic sites stand.

One such location spotlighted is the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum, which features welcome inscriptions in Akan, Ewe, and English—but excludes Ga-Dangme.

Speaking to newsmen, the minister emphasised, “These are real concerns that need to be addressed, and so I will support them. It’s a Ga-Adangme land, I’m a regional minister…

I protect the values of all Ga-Adangmes because Greater Accra isn’t just about being a capital. Culturally, we have to accord some high level of respect. It’s a cultural setting. Respect it.”

Dismissing her sentiments, Rashad offered a contrasting perspective.

According to him, “Akwaaba” is not as for Asantes alone but a shared element of national identity.

While venting on GhPage’s Rash Hour Show, he defended the greeting as part of Ghana’s collective heritage rather than a point of contest.