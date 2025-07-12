Rashad Condemns Ablekuma North Violence, Slams NDC For Disappointing Ghanaians

Award-winning blogger and social media commentator, Rashad, has fiercely criticised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) following the violent disruptions that marred the parliamentary election rerun in the Ablekuma North Constituency.

The election, which began peacefully, descended into chaos at the St. Peter’s Society Methodist Church polling station in Odorkor after a group of unidentified “macho men” stormed the premises in a coordinated attack.

Videos on social media shows how the well built men arrived in a pickup truck flanked by several motorbikes to incite fear and confusion among voters, electoral officials, and security personnel.

Among those assaulted was former Awutu Senya East MP and former Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson.

Disturbing videos circulating online shows her being overpowered, forced to the ground, and stomped in the chest and groin area before police intervened.

Reacting to the violent scenes on his popular Rash Hour Show, Rashad expressed outrage and disappointment in the ruling NDC government.

He stated that Ghanaians did not vote for a regime that would mirror the political violence and failures previously attributed to the NPP.

“This is not what Ghanaians voted for,” Rashad fumed. “We didn’t choose the NDC just to see a repeat of everything we criticised the NPP for. The violence, the lawlessness — it’s shameful.”

Rashad particularly aimed at Sam George, he slammed the minister cum MP for justifying the attack on Hawa Koomson.

“How can you justify that? Violence in elections should be condemned, full stop,” Rashad declared.

He warned that political leaders who appear to celebrate or condone such actions may one day face the same fate.

“Power is not permanent. One day, the NDC will no longer be in government. When that day comes, people like Sam George and Basintale will regret cheering on this brutality,” he cautioned.