Rashad descends on GH nurses over strike

By Armani Brooklyn
Rashad

Award-winning Ghanaian blogger and vlogger, Rashad, has added his voice to the ongoing national conversation surrounding the nurses’ strike that has gripped the country’s health sector.

Speaking on his popular Rash Hour Show on GhPage, Rashad expressed deep concern over the impact of the strike on vulnerable patients across the country, criticising striking nurses for what he described as “abandoning the sick in their most desperate moments.”

While acknowledging the legitimacy of the nurses’ demands for improved working conditions and remuneration, Rashad maintained that such grievances must be weighed against the life-and-death consequences patients face when left unattended.

“Yes, they deserve better pay and working environments, but patients’ lives also matter,” Rashad asserted.

“It is unacceptable that people in critical condition are being neglected because of an industrial action. This is a matter of life, not just labour rights.”

He further proposed that nurses, by virtue of being essential workers, should not be permitted to engage in strike actions.

According to Rashad, a more sustainable approach must be explored — one that allows healthcare professionals to voice their concerns without endangering the lives of innocent citizens.

“Nurses should be classified in the same category as emergency workers like police and military, who are not allowed to strike. There must be a way to ensure their concerns are addressed without compromising public health,” he emphasized.

The strike, which has caused significant disruptions in hospitals nationwide, continues to dominate headlines, with many patients and families calling for swift government intervention.

Rashad’s remarks echo a growing sentiment among sections of the public who believe that while nurses’ grievances are justified, the method of protest requires urgent reconsideration.

The government and the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) have yet to reach a resolution. Meanwhile, the fate of many patients hangs in the balance as the healthcare system remains under pressure.

