Rashad praises Ibrahim Mahama & Dr. Kweku Oteng as he blasts “wicked” rich Ghanaians

Outspoken Ghanaian journalist who doubles as a blogger and vlogger, Rashad has sent a piece of advice to the affluent Ghanaian.

The media personality has advised that, instead of the affluent Ghanaians investing their money in purchasing expensive cars and flaunting unnecessary items, they should try to help the poor and needy too.

According to Rashad, he cannot tell the rich how or what to use their money on, but he thinks in as much as the rich spend much of their monies on themselves, they should try and help the poor and needy too.

Rashad used the opportunity to praise Mr. Ibrahim Mahama, the brother of the first gentleman of Ghana, President Mahama, for his kind gesture towards the poor and needy.

He also praised business tycoon, Dr. Kwaku Oteng for also helping the needy in the best way he could, instead of just purchasing expensive cars and flaunting them.

The advice of Rashad comes following the newly released video of his colleague Kofi Adoma Nwanwani.

It is no news that Kofi Adoma is battling his eyesight, however, in a new viral video, the media personality stated that he is gradually gaining his sight.

Kofi Adoma praised Ibrahim Mahama and Dr. Kweku Oteng for their kind gestures towards him in his predicaments.

