Rashad issues a strong warning to Bishop Salifu Amoako – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Rashad
Award-winning Ghanaian blogger and vlogger, Rashad, has severely chastised Bishop Salifu Amoako following the fatal East-Legon accident involving his son, Elrad Amoako, which tragically claimed the lives of two young girls.

Rashad expressed his views on the GhPage Rash Hour Show by condemning what he called the negligence of Salifu Amoako in raising his son.

During the show, Rashad did not spare the popular pastor and gave it to him ‘Wotowoto’.

READ ALSO: Salifu Amoako’s son won’t serve a jail term despite killling 2 in fatal East Legon accident

He stated that despite Salifu Amoako’s well-known charitable efforts and the many people he cares for, this should not be used as an excuse for his son’s reckless behaviour.

- GhPage

In a stern warning, Rashad also addressed the possibility of Salifu Amoako and his congregation organizing a thanksgiving service for Elrad Amoako once he is discharged from the hospital.


Rashad made it clear that holding such a service in the wake of this tragedy would be deeply inappropriate, given the lives lost.

“Salifu Amoako, his family, and his church should not dare organize a thanksgiving service after what has happened,” – Rashad warned.

He added that such an act would provoke public outrage and result in widespread condemnation.

The vlogger’s pointed critique has since been given a thumbs-up by many. At the moment, public sympathy continues to lie with the families of the victims.

READ ALSO: Photos of the two young girls who perished in the fatal East Legon accident

Source:GHpage

