Rashad urges Ghanaian celebrities to demand dual carriageway for Accra-Kumasi Highway

Award-winning blogger and vlogger, Rashad, has sparked a national conversation by calling on Ghanaian celebrities to put aside political affiliations and collectively petition the government to convert the Accra-Kumasi highway into a dual carriageway.

The outspoken media personality this suggestion during the latest episode of Rash Hour Show on GHPage.

This call follows today’s road accident involving the celebrated Kumawood actor, Akrobeto.

The incident has reignited concerns about the safety of one of Ghana’s busiest and most dangerous highways.

In a passionate appeal, Rashad criticised the silence of some influential figures in the entertainment industry, and accused them of turning a blind eye to critical national issues due to political loyalty.

“Our celebrities are very vocal when it’s about promoting brands or fighting personal battles,” Rashad noted.

“But when it comes to matters of national interest like road safety, they keep quiet because they belong to the ruling party. That’s hypocrisy.”

He argued that if celebrities unite and consistently pressure the government to expand the Accra-Kumasi highway into a dual carriageway, the rate of deadly accidents could be significantly reduced.

“This is not about politics. It’s about saving lives. If we make a conscious and united effort, the government will be forced to listen,” he said.

The Accra-Kumasi stretch has long been a hotspot for fatal accidents due to its narrow lanes, poor lighting, and increasing traffic volume.

For years, civil society organisations and road safety advocates have called for the road to be upgraded, but progress has been slow.

Rashad’s call has already begun to gain traction online, with many Ghanaians applauding his bold stance and urging celebrities to use their platforms for social advocacy.

