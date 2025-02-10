type here...
Rashford branded a ‘scumbag’ for Aston Villa debut

By Kwasi Asamoah
Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has been tagged a “scumbag” by Manchester United fans after making his Aston Villa debut in the FA Cup.

Rashford came off the bench during Villa’s FA Cup fourth round win over Spurs, playing for a club other than Manchester United for the first time in his life. Fans of the Red Devils, though, were less than impressed by his cameo appearance following his January loan move.

Rashford struggled throughout his final few months at United and scored only four Premier League goals in 15 games before being exiled by manager Ruben Amorim. He will now be out to resurrect his career at Villa Park.

Villa play Ipswich on Saturday in the Premier League and Rashford is likely to play that game.

