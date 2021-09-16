- Advertisement -

Oheneba Nkrabea, one of the dreadlock-wearing students contending their admission at Achimota School, has currently been enrolled at Ghana International School (GIS) in Accra.

According to reports, the parents of the Rasta student moved their ward to the prestigious international school after they learned of the Attorney General’s decision to appeal against the High Court’s ruling that went in their favour earlier this year.

It is also reported that Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea has been awarded a scholarship to attend the school for his Senior High School education.

In a Facebook post, the Rastafarian student’s alleged uncle, Kojo Meziah Baako disclosed that Nkrabea is on a full scholarship worth $160,000 at GIS.

He wrote: “My nephew Oheneba NKRABEA received a full scholarship at the GIS Ghana International School valued at $160,000 in the most prestigious school in Ghana.

“While the battle is in court and our struggle continues to defeat neo-colonialism!!!”

Ghana International School (GIS) is one of Ghana’s leading international schools providing world-class holistic education to children between the ages of 3 years and 18 years.

The news about Oheneba’s move has been kept under wraps as the legal challenge to overturn a high court ruling travels its full throttle.

An Accra High Court on Monday, May 31, 2021, delivered its ruling regarding the denial of two Rastafarian boys – Tyrone Marhguy and Oheneba Nkrabea’s – admission to Achimota School because they failed to cut their dreadlocks.

Justice Gifty Adjei Addo, the Presiding Judge, disagreed with the submissions of the Attorney General and granted all the reliefs separately sought by the embattled students except the relief of compensation in the case of Tyrone Marhguy.

According to Justice Addo, it is preposterous for the Attorney General to have even suggested that the two were not students in the first place.

Tyrone Marhguy (left) and Oheneba Nkrabea

Justice Gifty Adjei Addo consequently directed Achimota School to admit the two Rastafarian students.

Following the court’s decision, Achimota School through its board announced that it will appeal the ruling, but later announced a withdrawn of the decision.

The two boys were subsequently enrolled in the school.

However, Achimota School and the Attorney-General’s office on Monday, September 13, 2021, filed an appeal challenging the High Court’s order for the school to admit dreadlock-wearing student, Tyrone Marhguy.

Meanwhile, the Attorney-General’s office has also filed an appeal on the case, asking the court to uphold Achimota School’s arguments and rule in favour of the school.