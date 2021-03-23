Rastafarian student speaks, says he’s lost hope, feels depressed & disappointed

- Advertisement -

The would be Achimota school first year student Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea who has been denied admission by the school due to his dreadlocks says he feels depressed and disappointed.

Oheneba speaking to Black Rasta on Zylofone FM stressed he feels disappointed and depressed and edged his parent on to continue and go to court for the matter to be resolved.

“I feel depressed and disappointed. I think they must continue and go to court so that the matter will be resolved” He said.

The student who has been offered General arts revealed at a point he wanted to shave his dreadlocks in order for him to be have a smooth admission into the school but his parent did not heed to the plea.

Quizzed as to why he wanted to shave his dreadlocks at that point, Oheneba explained that he had host hope and really wanted to go the the Achimota school which he reckons is a good school.

“At a point i lost hope. I really wanted to go to the Achimota school because i saw it as a good school” He added.