type here...
GhPage News Rastafarian student speaks, says he's lost hope, feels depressed & disappointed
News

Rastafarian student speaks, says he’s lost hope, feels depressed & disappointed

By Nazir Hamzah
We'll not admit them - Achimota Headmistress replies GES
Rastafarians
- Advertisement -

The would be Achimota school first year student Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea who has been denied admission by the school due to his dreadlocks says he feels depressed and disappointed.

Oheneba speaking to Black Rasta on Zylofone FM stressed he feels disappointed and depressed and edged his parent on to continue and go to court for the matter to be resolved.

“I feel depressed and disappointed. I think they must continue and go to court so that the matter will be resolved” He said.

The student who has been offered General arts revealed at a point he wanted to shave his dreadlocks in order for him to be have a smooth admission into the school but his parent did not heed to the plea.

Quizzed as to why he wanted to shave his dreadlocks at that point, Oheneba explained that he had host hope and really wanted to go the the Achimota school which he reckons is a good school.

“At a point i lost hope. I really wanted to go to the Achimota school because i saw it as a good school” He added.

Source:GHPAGE.COM

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Accra
few clouds
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
74 %
2.9mph
20 %
Tue
85 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News