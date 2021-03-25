Rejected Rastafarian student offered $6000 annual scholarship by an American school

- Advertisement -

The rejected Achimota school rastafarian student has been offered admission by 5 top schools in Accra including an American school which is ready to spend $6000 on the brilliant student.

According Joy FM’s Journalist Kwaku Asante, Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea was offered the opportunity after he appeared on the PM express show for an interview.

During the interview which was aired live on Joy News Channel, Ohenaba Kwaku Nkrabea exhibited pure brilliancy in delivery of his message as the level of his thinking shocked many who were watching the program.

In sharing the information, Kwaku Asante Posted on social media revealing there have been five schools who have so far offered the rejected student admission including an American school which is ready to give out $6000 a year.

On this big story I told you about concerning the Rasta students: Close to 5 schools, including a reputable International School In Accra have reached out to the rastafarian students to offer them admission including scholarships worth 6,000 dollars every year. He said.