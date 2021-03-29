Rejected Rasta student makes a shocking revelation about what the Achimota headmistress told him

The rejected Rastafarian student of Achimota Senior high school Oheneba Nkrabea has made a shocking revelation about what the Achimota school headmistress used as basis for not admitting him in the school.

Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea speaking in a recent interview divulged that the Headmistress of the school told him point blank that she won’t admit him in the school because if she admit him, other students will also wake up one day and say because of their religion they will not do this or that.

He said the Headmistress categorically referenced that if she admit him, chances are that some students will wake up one day and say their religion does not allow them to bath in the morning so that should be allowed.

Oheneba who was very much shocked to hear that as basis from the headmistress said that example the headmistress sighted is a harmful consideration but for his own is a harmless consideration.

The brilliant student revealed that, that really hurt him so much adding that the Achimota School is a school he’s always desired to attend.