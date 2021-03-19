Achimota school denies 2 Rastafarians admission because of their dreadlocks

- Advertisement -

The authorities at the Achimota school have denied two Rastafarians admission to enroll at at school due to their dreadlocks.

According to the school, the rules and regulations of the senior high school does not permit students to carry dreadlocks in school thus cannot be admitted unless otherwise.

Ras Aswad Nkrabeah, a father of one of the students who has been denied admission at the school took to social social to express concerns.

The frustrated father is worried as to why the school will not let his son enroll because he has right to his culture as far as it does not breach the 1992 constitution of Ghana.

READ BELOW HIS FULL POST:

Fellow Comrades and Friends,

This morning, the school authorities of Achimota School claimed that their rules do not allow students with dreadlocks to be admitted. The school authorities denied two brilliant dreadlock students from being admitted after having been posted there by the Computer School Placement System. My son was one of the affected children and the other student was also refused on the same grounds. We have no option but to battle against this gross human right violation.

As a child he has every right to his culture in so far as such culture do not breach the 1992 Constitution. He equally deserves the right to access education within his culture just like other cultural believers. As a Rastafarian, I think that dreadlocks do no way cause any harm which should even be a basis to be asserted by the school authorities.

The fundamental questions to ask is what does our law say about right to one’s culture? Do you deny a child access to education based on his/her culture? Do public school rules override the supreme law of the land?

Tomorrow I will be on TV3 to share some light. Will give update on time.

Thank you for the Solidarity.

Ras Aswad Nkrabeah