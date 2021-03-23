If they want to carry dreads in school they should form their own schools – NAGRAT president

- Advertisement -

Angel Carbonou, the president of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has suggested that if Rastafarians in Ghana want to carry dreadlocks in school, they have the liberty to set up their own schools in the country.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Monday over the issue which has become a national subject Angel Carbonou said he does not understand why as at now the rastafarians does not have their own schools.

“I don’t even know why the Rastafarians don’t have their own schools, because they’ve been in this country [Ghana] for a very long time,” Mr Angel Carbonou said.

“We expect that if you want to be in that school, you obey the rules and regulations. The rules and regulations of an institution are not chosen and picked by individuals, they become standard and ought to be obeyed by anyone who wants to access the school,” he added.

Mr Carbonou argued that the rules and regulations of senior high schools is far beyond haircut. He noted that there are people who are born blind, death and some handicapped who all have various schools they attend.

“There are people who are born blind, there are people who are born deaf, there are people who are born handicapped, is that not so? Good. Are there not institutions for them? Are there not institutions for all these people?

“The Ga Wulomei will not wear shoes when he is in his white calico, true or not true? He quizzed.

“The Ga Wulumei and the Huno in the Volta Region, the Okomfoo in Ashanti Region, they dress in a particular way is that not so?

“If all these people come to a school and want to manifest their religions what are we going to do?

“I mean I don’t even know why the Rastafarians don’t have their own schools, I don’t even know because they’ve been in this country [Ghana] for a very long time,” He concluded.